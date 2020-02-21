      Weather Alert

Will Ferrell Takes the Hot Ones Challenge with Deep Regret

Feb 21, 2020 @ 8:27am

We need to do a version of this ourselves.

TAGS
chicken chicken wings Hot Ones Hot Wings Will Ferrell
