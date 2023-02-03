What To Expect On New Jonas Brothers “The Album”

Are you also counting down to May 5, 2023? That’s when Jonas Brothers will officially release their new album not-so-cleverly titled “The Album.”

Per People, Nick Jonas said,

It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we’re looking towards the future,

And for them the future sounds like their upcoming single, “Wings.” Joe Jonas shared a teaser on Instagram:

On top of the single, you can expect Bee Gees vibes. Kevin Jonas noted,

They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. Obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.

Joe added that while they’re not a country band there will be a lot more acoustic guitar in this one.

Aside from Wings, some of the other songs on the album are called “Waffle House,” “Little Bird,” and “Vacation Eyes.”