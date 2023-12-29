What Objects Ruled The Year 2023?

Isn’t it NUTS to look back and realize it we did it again? A whole year come and gone. Looking back at 2023, Fast Company pinned down a list of objects that defined this year. We picked out a couple of their big ones:

Taylor Swift friendship bracelets — Safe to say the Eras Tour was one EVERYONE’s mind somehow in some way this year!

— Safe to say the Eras Tour was one EVERYONE’s mind somehow in some way this year! McDonald’s Grimace Crocs — and the purple milkshake that everyone faked their death to make a video about. Everybody’s inner theater kid really flourished for the trend.

— and the purple milkshake that everyone faked their death to make a video about. Everybody’s inner theater kid really flourished for the trend. The stereotypical Barbie from the Barbie movie — Now when you picture Barbie, you’re seeing the character portrayed by Margot Robbie. We loved the Weird Barbie played by Kate McKinnon too. Iconic.

— Now when you picture Barbie, you’re seeing the character portrayed by Margot Robbie. We loved the Weird Barbie played by Kate McKinnon too. Iconic. Hollywood picket signs — Who could forget the ginormous strike between studios, writers, and actors?

— Who could forget the ginormous strike between studios, writers, and actors? Ozempic injections — Ah, yes. The reason we all know the word “semaglutide.” This injection pen originally meant to treat diabetic patient took over the internet as a weight-loss solution for the stars (and a lot of regular people).

For Fast Company’s full list and writeup, click here!