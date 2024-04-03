Wet Nose Wednesday – Miss Lilly

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Miss Lilly!

Lovely Lilly is looking for a family to call her own! This 7 month old Border Collie mix came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her family could no longer care for her.

She has quite the exuberance for life and loves to jump and play. She is looking for a home that can continue her training and can give her outlets for her energy. Lilly would probably love a family with older children and with room to run. She’s met some dogs and done ok and she would like to meet any potential siblings before going home. Lilly is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Stop down to meet her at our Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus) today!