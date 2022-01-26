Wet Nose Wednesday: Layla

Introducing the beautiful, the delightful, the adorable…. LAYLA! Layla is our Wet Nose Wednesday star and a six-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs 50 pounds. She came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her family could no longer care for her. Now this gorgeous gal is looking for a true forever home! Layla is as sweet as can be and loves to be pet and told how wonderful she is. In her previous home, she was crate-trained, lived with kids and spent time with other dogs. Layla does have the beginning stages of hip dysplasia and her back end is a bit sensitive because of this. For this reason, we feel she would do best with kids 5 and older who can understand she does not like to be touched near her tail and will give her space when she needs it. Layla would also do best in a home with little to no stairs and she would like to meet any potential dog friends before going home to make sure they won’t be too much for her. She would be happiest as the only dog, but she’s open to meeting laidback dog pals who will merely coexist with her! Despite her hip issues, Layla does LOVE to play and she’s always down for a long walk. If you’re looking for a sweet as can be lady who is extra deserving of a family, look no further! Layla is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Come meet Layla today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs!