Wet Nose Wednesday – Apple Pie

Nothing brightens up a long day like a sweet treat, right? Meet APPLE PIE! This beautiful one-year-old gal is even sweeter than her namesake, and can’t wait to make your acquaintance. Though she can be a tad shy at first, a few treats will have Apple Pie warming up faster than you can say “a la mode!” Once she’s opened up, you’ll find that Apple Pie has a perfect amount of playful energy. She’ll make a fantastic hiking partner during warmer months, and an even better snuggle buddy in the cooler ones! Apple Pie has successfully made friends with fellow canines here at the shelter, and may enjoy sharing her forever home with another dog or two. All she asks is that any potential roomies (human or canine) stop by for a meet-and-greet before making it official. Apple is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to sweeten up your life! Meet her today at our Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus).