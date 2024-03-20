Wet Nose Wednesday – Adley

Meet Adley, the spunky 13-year-old boxer with a heart of gold. Despite his age, Adley is anything but sluggish, finding joy in both lounging on the couch and embarking on leisurely walks and light play sessions each day. While he may not be too keen on toys, his affectionate nature shines through as he happily snuggles up to his humans and canine friends. With his boundless love and zest for life, Adley proves that age is just a number, making him the ideal companion for anyone seeking a laid-back yet playful friend. Stop by our Sam Swope Pet TLC, 241 Steedly Drive, to see what makes this sweet senior so wonderful! You can also learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs.

