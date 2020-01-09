      Weather Alert

Watch what you pack when traveling.

Jan 9, 2020 @ 4:07pm
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 05: Carnival Vista Godmother and former Miss USA Deshauna Barber attends Carnival Cruise Line's First Ever Socially Powered BBQ with partner Operation Homefront at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on July 5, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line is asking travelers to be conscious of what they pack.  The cruise company is trying to be respectful to all of its travelers by asking them to avoid wearing clothing that can be offensive.  Any clothing that can be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions.  In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”  In simple terms just be respectful and you should be fine.

