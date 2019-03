HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“A Star is Born” is being rereleased in theaters this weekend, and with 12 additional minutes of footage!

Yes, I’m pumped. Along with that footage comes a just released song “Clover”.