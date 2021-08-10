Waste Workers Find $25,000 Tossed Out By Mistake

OMG could you imagine the sweats with this story???
Waste collection workers in Ohio said a call came in last week from a family who reported an envelope containing $25,000 had accidentally been thrown in the trash just before the garbage truck came through the area. AHHHHHHHHHHHH!
“They were cleaning out their house for their grandmother and they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw out all the garbage, grabbed all the freezer stuff and put it in a bag, and then the grandma was like, ‘Hey, there’s an envelope with $25,000 in there, don’t lose that,’ and she’s like, ‘Grandma, I already lost that, it’s in the garbage,'” operations supervisor Gary Capan told WEWS-TV. They were able to track down the truck driver before he reached the landfill, and he was diverted to a recycling facility so workers could go through the contents of his vehicle. Here’s the best part…it only took about 10 minutes of searching to locate the right bag. The operations manager for the recycling company said, “It can be very, very difficult. It’s rare that we can find something for somebody. So this is like the biggest one I’ve seen in 30 years.”
