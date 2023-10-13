Volunteers Help Build Friend Tiny Homes After Fire

Source: YouTube

William Fincher and his family lost their home and vehicles in the Lahaina fire. Now, these volunteers are helping the family get back on their feet by building them tiny homes.

Juan Ricci owns a small construction company in Maui and offered to help his friend, and another friend, Javier, offered up some of his land as a space to build them.

Ricci has been paying for materials out of his own pocket but he’s lost a lot financially…and his guys are volunteering their time. A GoFundMe set up for the project has raised over $10,000 and they are hoping that grows so they can build for other families.