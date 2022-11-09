Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For Fake Magazine Cover

Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue, is suing Drake and 21 Savage for promoting their new album “Her Loss” with pictures of themselves on the cover… SPOILER ALERT: it was not a legitimate cover.

According to Good Morning America, this is not the only counterfeit publicity for the album. They show the duo doing a fake set on Saturday Night Live along with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and an interview with Howard Stern that never actually happened in real life.

The publishing company is seeking $4M in damages or three times the album’s profits — whichever number is higher in the end.