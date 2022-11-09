99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For Fake Magazine Cover

November 9, 2022 12:31PM EST
Share

Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue, is suing Drake and 21 Savage for promoting their new album “Her Loss” with pictures of themselves on the cover… SPOILER ALERT: it was not a legitimate cover.

According to Good Morning America, this is not the only counterfeit publicity for the album. They show the duo doing a fake set on Saturday Night Live along with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and an interview with Howard Stern that never actually happened in real life.

The publishing company is seeking $4M in damages or three times the album’s profits — whichever number is higher in the end.

 

More about:
21 Savage
celebrity news
counterfeit
Drake
fake
her loss
magazine
publicity stunt
vodue

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
3

Norton Health Dresses Up NICU Babies In Adorable Costumes
4

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
5

House In Iowa Has A "Monst-DOOR" That Comes To Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE