Viral “Girl Dad” Goes Viral For His Response To This Common Comment

April 15, 2024 8:17AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Austin von Letkemann is a military intelligence officer and dad to four daughters. He made a video talking about his response to the one comment he always gets when he’s out with his daughters. And that got him on the TODAY to talk about all the attention it got. 

He’s proud to be a girl dad and just didn’t want his daughters to keep hearing people tell him they were sorry he had all daughters, because he doesn’t want them to internalize that and think less of themselves. And he says if he had a fifth child he’d hope it was a girl!

