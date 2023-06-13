Viewers Of “The Idol” Have A Different View Of The Weeknd After “Nasty” Scene

Source: YouTube

The Weeknd told ET Canada he wanted to “p*ss some people off” with his show on HBO Max, “The Idol”, and he’s getting his wish. First of all, viewers aren’t a fan of the misogynist attitude towards women and exploitation. The Weeknd co-created the series and stars as Tedros Tedros, a club owner and leader of a cult who has a relationship with a troubled pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp. But there’s one scene in Sunday’s episode that really left viewers cringing because of it’s vulgar and “nasty” content. Won’t go into detail but you can read what happened HERE.

Some comments from viewers said, “I will never see The Weeknd the same after this.”

He definitely gives me the ick after that episode — Queen T (@baddy_taa) June 12, 2023

Others are tossing stones at The Weeknd’s acting chops with one tweet saying, “The Idol would be so good if it wasn’t for the weekend he just ruins it lmao.”