      Weather Alert

Video Of Justin Bieber Looking Like He Was Yelling At Hailey Bieber Explained

Jul 13, 2021 @ 7:17am

Fans were freaking out over a Tik Tok video of Justin Bieber looking like he was yelling at his wife Hailey while walking through a hotel in Las Vegas. The moment happened after Justin performed at the launch of Kendall Jenner‘s new tequila brand 818 Tequila. He was also at the opening of Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas.

 

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f*** it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character,” Twitter user @biebsclubhouse said. This was the video that sparked the rumors:

In fact, it looks like they had a great time in Vegas!

 

TAGS
explained Hailey Bieber hype Justin Bieber Las Vegas Performance tik tok video yelling
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
You Laugh You Lose: Don't Go In There Moron
Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim Stuns on 'AGT'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On