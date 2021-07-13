Video Of Justin Bieber Looking Like He Was Yelling At Hailey Bieber Explained

Fans were freaking out over a Tik Tok video of Justin Bieber looking like he was yelling at his wife Hailey while walking through a hotel in Las Vegas. The moment happened after Justin performed at the launch of Kendall Jenner‘s new tequila brand 818 Tequila. He was also at the opening of Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas.
I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it pic.twitter.com/ePKdVDD6Xi
— 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021
I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it pic.twitter.com/ePKdVDD6Xi
— 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021
“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f*** it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character,” Twitter user @biebsclubhouse said. This was the video that sparked the rumors:
Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021
Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021
In fact, it looks like they had a great time in Vegas!