Verzuz Battles From The 90s
Brandy and Monica just announced they are taking part in a Verzuz battle to see who had the most excellent hits. Rumors have always surrounded the ladies of an intense rivalry and no love lost, but this seems to be all love between them. The duo will be trading off songs live from Tyler Perry Studios on the Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Brandy, of course, recently dropped her seventh studio album B7, her first in eight years, on July 31.
Joey Fatone was asked by TMZ who he thought would win in a Verzuz battle between ‘NSync and Backstreet Boys…who do you think he picked?