“Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates,” UK Dance Team head coach Dawn Walters said. “We are all saddened by Kate’s passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family.”