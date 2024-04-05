Source: YouTube

Your Facebook feed may have been flooded recently with posts about Assumption High School alum and UK sophomore dance team member Kate Kaufling and her battle with bone cancer. She was diagnosed June 2, 2023 and joined the dance team that fall alongside her twin sister Abbey. Her mother, Holly, shared with followers of her Kate’s Krew – Kate’s Fight Against Osteosarcoma Facebook group page that she passed peacefully at the age of 20 in the arms of her mom, dad and her sister.



“Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates,” UK Dance Team head coach Dawn Walters said. “We are all saddened by Kate’s passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family.”

She had triumphantly finished 7 months of chemo in January by ringing that bell!

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family offset the cost of her treatment and has surpassed $100,000.