Uber Driver Surprises Her Fare With Christmas Gift
Diane works at a Tim Horton’s and had to catch an Uber to work back in August. She told the driver in conversation she couldn’t wait for Christmas because she was hoping for house shoes and a dress for church.
The driver, Lamiyah Jabbar, came back and went through the drive thru when Diane was working, and gifted her with a new dress and a $50 VISA gift card so she didn’t have to wait!
Great reminder around this time of year that kind gestures can make a big difference!
#KindnessRocks
