Two Teen Girls Save A Couple From Drowning In Barbados

January 17, 2024 6:05AM EST
Montreal teens Emma Bassermann and Zoe Ireland-Meklensek stepped up when no lifeguards were around to save a British couple in their 60s who were drowning in Barbados. Emma was there for Olympic swim training and Zoe’s dad is training her. They were boogie boarding when they heard cries for help.

They were honored in Barbados for their bravery and in their hometown, as well as their school.

 

