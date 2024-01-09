Travis Kelce Talks The Most Famous Contacts In His Phone

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We know what you’re thinking — Taylor Swift is the most famous person in Travis Kelce’s phone contacts. And that’s probably true, but when he was asked the question for a TikTok on the Chiefs account, he adds that Justin Timberlake is also in his phone.

Without saying who, they agreed that the “easy answer” would be Taylor Swift. Travis added, though, that if he called JT right now, he wouldn’t answer. He mentioned that that’s a busy man.

Other players went on to say the most famous people they have a phone number for are Gunna, their mom, and Pat Mahomes who also plays for the Chiefs (LOL).