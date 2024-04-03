Travis Kelce Preps For ‘Kelce Jam’, Taylor Swift’s Support Is “Amazing”

Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce chatted with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the second annual Kelce Jam. Yep…it’s a music festival presented by Jim Beam, and featuring Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. It celebrates all things Kansas City and is set for Saturday May 18.

He mentions how the support of his very famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been “amazing.” If you want to try to score tickets, go to www.kelcejam.com. As for what may be his next chapter once football is done, he may pave a path in entertainment.

Speaking of his lady love, his buddies tried to use her song “Bad Blood” to distract him on the golf course and it backfired!