Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia

Source: YouTube

Because cameras are EVERYWHERE and they know it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a smooch as she exits the stage in Australia following her Eras Tour performance.

He wasn’t the only celeb there…Katy Perry, Rita Ora, her hubby Taika Waititi, and actress Toni Collette were all in the VIP suite!

Mark Hoppus grabbed a pic too, before getting video of him telling Swifties they should have gone to the Blink 182 show also playing Sydney next door! LOL

She wrapped up four shows with rain!