Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Hilarious’ & ‘Genius’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura…”

In a new wide-ranging interview for the cover of WSJ Magazine, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opened up about his new relationship with Taylor Swift. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.” Kelce also called Swift both “hilarious” and “a genius,” and said they have similar views about family. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, also told WSJ this about her son for the feature: “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”