Top Trending YouTube Videos of 2020 Include Dave Chappelle, Some Good News, and Ricky Gervais
YouTube has certainly been a prime source for entertainment this year so let’s look at the top trending videos of 2020!
YouTube just came out with its Top Trending Videos in 2020.
Topping the list was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 segment (which appeared on Netflix is a Joke in June).
Also making the cut: actor John Krasinski’s first episode of his COVID-era-feel-good series Some Good News,
and Ricky Gervais’ controversial 2020 Golden Globes monologue.
Other Top 10 YouTubers included MrBeast and do-it-yourself gadget guy Mark Rober.