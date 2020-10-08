Top Halloween Candy In Kentucky Is NOT What You’d Expect
Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o' lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.
Every year the website CandyStore.com releases the Top Halloween Candy by State list and every year it divides households.
Regardless of what Trick-O-Treating looks like for your neighborhood, you’ll need to know what everyone is buying up. So, they gathered 13 years of data for this map of 2020’s Most Popular Halloween Candy in the US by state.
Source: CandyStore.com.The top Halloween candy for Kentucky is Swedish Fish??? Now for some this comes as a pleasant surprise, but for most you’re like, “WTH”? But wait it doesn’t stop there as the top Halloween candy for Indiana is… Starburst????
Read it and weep. No chocolate love. Do you agree?
We know one person on our staff who is 100% all in on the Swedish Fish… and that’s Ben Davis. What’s your favorite Halloween candy?