Top 3 Underrated Christmas Movies

Here are the Top 3 most underrated Christmas movies of all time!

Yes, this is Ben Davis’ personal opinion and not the opinion of 99.7 DJX or Alpha Media. Here we go!

3) The Family Stone – This has an all-star cast of Claire Danes, Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, and Dermot Mulroney. A must watch!

2) The Holiday – With music by Hans Zimmer, this rom-com is a must for your movie-watching. It stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law and is fantastic!

And the #1 most underrated Christmas movie?

1) Arthur Christmas – a masterpiece and a must watch. It’s a cartoon adaptation of what goes down on Christmas Eve, the changing of the guard, old traditions vs. new, it’s suspenseful, it has comedy, and it’s a feel good. You’ll love it!

What do you think? What was left off the list?