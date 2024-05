LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Baby! Baby! Baby! Oooooooh!

It’s happening! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber just posted to Instagram videos of them standing together in a field while they admire her apparent baby bump. It appears that they’re going to be parents soon!