99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie To Reunite For New Reality Show

May 9, 2024 10:06AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Remember the one time Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred in reality show The Simple Life?  Looks like they are going to give that world another go with a new reality series. It’s apparently separate from The Simple Life and there really isn’t a lot known about the concept yet. But it has been sold to a streaming platform and James Corden’s production company won the bidding war to film it.

If you remember The Simple Life, that aired from 2003 to 2007 and followed Hilton and Richie as they attempted to do menial, low-paying jobs in the real world.

 

SOURCE

More about:
Nicole Richie
Paris Hilton
reality show

POPULAR POSTS

1

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
2

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
3

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
4

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE