Tom Cruise Surprises Moviegoers At Screenings Of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

July 12, 2023 8:53AM EDT
Tom Cruise popped in and surprised the audience at screenings of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Toronto, Washington D.C. and Atlanta!

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, and he’s pulled off some pretty epic ones in his “Mission: Impossible” movies. At the New York premiere for “M:I – Dead Reckoning Part One”, he talks about riding a motorcycle off a cliff into a freefall. And promises more is coming in part two!

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens today!

