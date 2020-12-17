      Weather Alert

Tom Cruise Lost It on Crew Members Breaking Covid-19 Protocols on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Dec 17, 2020 @ 7:17am
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 16: Tom Cruise attends the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Korea Press Conference and Photo Call at Lotte Hotel Seoul on July 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise has been known to have a rant or two in his career, but his latest rant has occurred on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and there’s audio to prove it.

Tom can be heard in the leaked audio losing it on two crew members who were standing less than six feet apart from one another. Tom can be heard yelling and cursing at them that “they will be *!*!ing gone” if they break protocols again. He continues to tell them how many people have lost their jobs in the industry and they are putting the entire crew and their jobs in danger.

Here the rant here with some very not-safe-for-work language.

 

TAGS
audio COVID-19 Mission Impossible: 7 protocols rant Tom Cruise
POPULAR POSTS
This Year You Can Swap Bad Christmas Gifts For...Bacon
Hot Tips For Wrapping Presents
This Teenager Goes Viral For Writing The Catchiest Holiday Song To Sum Up This Year
McDonald's In Brazil Is Offering Up Melted Cheddar Dipping Cups For Burgers
Popeyes Launching New Chocolate Beignets And Hoodies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE