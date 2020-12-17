Tom Cruise Lost It on Crew Members Breaking Covid-19 Protocols on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 16: Tom Cruise attends the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Korea Press Conference and Photo Call at Lotte Hotel Seoul on July 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise has been known to have a rant or two in his career, but his latest rant has occurred on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and there’s audio to prove it.
Tom can be heard in the leaked audio losing it on two crew members who were standing less than six feet apart from one another. Tom can be heard yelling and cursing at them that “they will be *!*!ing gone” if they break protocols again. He continues to tell them how many people have lost their jobs in the industry and they are putting the entire crew and their jobs in danger.
Here the rant here with some very not-safe-for-work language.