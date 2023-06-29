Toddler Helps Saves A Woman After Car Accident

Source: YouTube

Three-year-old Maverick Flores was outside with grandfather, Johnny Stobbs, playing in their Corpus Cristi, Texas yard when they heard a car crash happen down the street. Their neighbor, Sylvia, was pinned between two cars.

Grandpa is a firefighter and immediately ran to help while Maverick was right behind him. Grandpa told Maverick to go get Daddy, and he ran super fast to get his father to help free Sylvia. By the time they got her free, she was unconscious and first responders were able to take over her care. But had it not been for the quick action of Johnny and little Maverick, Silvia might not have had a chance.

She’s out of the hospital and recovering at home thanks to her heroes.