Tips to Stay Healthy During Cold, Flu and COVID Season

With the winter comes cold and flu season. Now, that season includes COVID-19, which has mutated and features a new strain (oh great).

So, what do you do to protect yourself and stay as healthy as possible during this time?

Obviously, regularly wash your hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds.

Get adequate sleep and make sure your diet includes foods rich in vitamins C, D, A, B6 and Zinc. Consider adding supplements if your diet is lacking including Elderberry. In studies, over 80% of COVID patients showed a deficiency in vitamin D.

If you’re on the go, opt to use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Additionally, if you’re going to be in a crowded area, consider wearing a mask.

If possible, increase the ventilation in your home and workplace.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot or the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Have you already been bitten by the cold bug this season? It’s no fun! Stay safe!