Thunder Over Louisville and Pegasus Parade Will Be Held in 2021 Without Spectators
Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching
All is not lost at all in 2021. We are getting back some of our favorite events, just reimagined. The Derby Festival will produce a tribute to Thunder Over Louisville, centered around its traditional date of Saturday, April 17th. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Thunder tribute will be held without spectators and will not be held at the waterfront. The overall Thunder show has been reimagined for this year.
The Pegasus Parade will also be different, as it will not include the traditional march down Broadway. The Parade committee is taking a new approach with a tribute to the parade that will bring the event to the community. More details will be released in the coming weeks as plans are finalized.
“Although 2021 will be different, fans will still see and feel the tradition of the Derby Festival in the spring,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “There will be fireworks, hot air balloons, bed racing, steamboats, and more for the community to look forward to this year.”
Any in-person and socially distanced events being planned for 2021 will comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Event plans are being submitted for approval at state and local levels. Some 2021 events are open for registration, including the virtual Norton Sports Health Training Program, as well as the Humana miniMarathon and Marathon and PNC Tour de Lou with both virtual and in-person (socially distanced) options for participants.