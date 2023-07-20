99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Thousands Are Planning A Double Feature Day Of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”

July 20, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Two big films hit theaters Friday, and even though they are drastically different films…thousands have already bought tickets to see them BOTH on opening day. So many that a name has been created for it: Barbenheimer.

The National Association of Theatre Owners estimates that more than 200,000 moviegoers are planning double-features of Barbie and Oppenheimer at movie theaters across North America starting this weekend. Both movies are getting good scores on Rotten Tomatoes (97% for Oppenheimer and 89% for Barbie).

 

Have YOU ever seen two movies at the theater in one day?

