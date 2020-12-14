      Weather Alert

This Teenager Goes Viral For Writing The Catchiest Holiday Song To Sum Up This Year

Dec 14, 2020 @ 9:44am
composite image

A 15-year-old from Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania is making waves this week for her catchy holiday song, “Lonely Christmas.” Wallis Schriver, whose stage name is simply Wallis, released her debut single on December 3rd without realizing it would become a viral hit. She collaborated on the song with her dad, Gene Schriver, writing and recording the entire song last month as a way to channel their thoughts and feelings about the pandemic. Her younger sisters, Maren, 13, and Soleil, 10, sing harmony on the track.

 

It got Ellen’s attention!

 

FULL STORY HERE

 

