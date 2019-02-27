This Pizza Pocket Hoodie Let’s You Enjoy Your Slice To Go

BEST.INVENTION.EVER

If you are a fan of hot pizza on the go then the newest campaign on Kickstarter is just for you.

The makers of the Pizza Pocket Hoodie claim to have created the first hoodie that can cleanly hold a slice of pizza.

According to a press release, “The hoodie includes an insulated, food grade, washable pouch that can hold a slice of pizza and keep it warm for hours.”

The first 25 people who support the pizza hoodie will be able to score the sweatshirt for $49 bucks after that it will cost you $55 to enjoy your slice (in a hoodie) on the go.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Las Vegas Club Brings In Heavy Hitters Like Cardi B, Travis Scott, And More This Tennessee Man Ruined Salsa With One Disgusting Act Natural Light Has Made Strawberry Lemonade Beer Cardi B Defining ’90s Slang Will Make All Millennials Proud Mom Uses Pizza To Track Baby’s Growth Serena Williams Stars In Nike’s ‘Dream Crazier,’ Commercial And Its Creating Momentum
Comments