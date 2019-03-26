This Millionaire Wants To Pay You To Travel With Him

View of the clouds and sunset from an airplane window

Finding your dream job could be just a click away if you can get hired by this millionaire who’s looking for an assistant to travel with him!

First, you’re going to get paid $52,000 per year. Second, you’re going to get the travel the world with a millionaire. Sounds like the perfect job, doesn’t it?

A self made millionaire from Sydney, Australia is looking for a personal assistant to travel the world with him. He makes about $115,000 a month working from his laptop so he uses his spare time to travel the world and experience new cultures.

The coolest job in the world. He isn’t kidding! If you’re down to clown with Mr. Lepre, you’ll need to be over 18 years old and possess the ability to multi-task, arrange travel itineraries and have proficient knowledge in social media channels. He or she must also be meticulous and hold a valid passport for at least 12 months.

Sound like you? Apply HERE!

Read more HERE.

