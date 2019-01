This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows the outside of a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If you are a fan of hot crispy hash browns at McDonald’s then this hack discovered by a FoodBeast blogger will be a serious game changer.

The next time you want a hot Mickey D’s extra crispy hash brown just make sure you tell then you want it ‘well done.’

The extra cooking time ensures that it will arrive hot and fresh and extra crispy without getting soggy by the time you exit the drive-thru.

YOU ARE WELCOME!