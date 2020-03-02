This Is Why JLo And ARod Are In No Rush To Get Married
Jennifer Lopez is taking her time when it comes to planning her wedding day.
She was talking to Oprah Winfrey at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, saying she doesn’t feel the need to “rush” to the altar. “It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months,’ “Like your old thinking comes right back, like all that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times.”
“I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” she said.
She has been married three times before, but she knows Alex is the one that will stick because:
“It was different than anything I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency,” “Like what he says he does every time. And he also wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I’ve never had, you know, somebody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”
MORE HERE