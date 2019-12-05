      Weather Alert

This Is Why Jason Derulo’s Instagram Post Was Removed

Dec 5, 2019 @ 7:14am

Jason Derulo apparently can’t post underwear pics on social media.

Jason just had an Instagram shot, which was flaunting his “manhood,” taken down for violating the platform’s community guidelines on nudity and sexual activity.

A Facebook spokesperson says Jason’s post got removed because it featured “aroused genitalia.” Jason Derulo says it’s a double standard because women flaunt their bodies all over Instagram.

If you need to see what everyone is talking about, several Instagram accounts have it posted.

**pinch and zoom

