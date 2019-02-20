This Is What It Looks Like To Be Rescued by A Rescue Dog

Heroes in training are tasked with finding and rescuing humans that are trapped in the snow and now we know what it looks like to be rescued!

Heaven forbid you ever require the help of a rescue dog to pull you out of a sticky situation. But if it ever does happen, at least you know you’ll be greeted with the happiest face you’d ever want to see!

Mountain Rescue Dogs in England are tasked with locating and rescuing humans trapped in the snow as part of their training. Lucky for us, one of the rescued humans recorded the moment one of the rescue dogs did his/her duty.

Of course, dog owners of twitter had lots to say about this video.

Such good puppers…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday
Comments