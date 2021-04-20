This Is The Cutest Story Of A Dog Finding A New Bestie And Getting Famous On Tik Tok
Michelle Logan shared an adorable video of a dog jumping in her car, and refusing to leave, while she was on her way to work. She had pulled over to fix her windshield wiper, and the dog hopped in. He didn’t have a collar so she decided to document the whole thing on Tik Tok.
She set out to find his owner and went to the nearby house. She found out his name was Cole and the owners are pretty tickled he’s Tik Tok famous now. His family is now friends on social media with Michelle and send her pictures of her new buddy. How cute!