99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Guy Solved A Rubik’s Cube In 3.13 SECONDS

June 16, 2023 6:25AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A 21-year-old from California set the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik’s Cube in 3.13 seconds on June 11.

Max Park beat the previous world record of 3.47 seconds set four years ago. It’s INSANE to watch!  His video on Instagram has gotten 31,000 likes and over one million views. He has competed and won in over 400 events, and he was featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers. 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by max park (@maxfast23)

Here’s the thing: he was diagnosed with Autism at 2-years-old.  His parents started entering him in competitions so that he could improve his social skills. That’s how he’s learned how to shake hands with the other opponents.

 

FULL STORY

More about:
Guinness World Record
Max Park
Rubik's Cube
Speed Cubers

POPULAR POSTS

1

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
2

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show
3

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans
4

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill
5

This Guy Lost Weight Eating Nothing But McDonald's For 100 Days

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE