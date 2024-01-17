99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Clever Ad Featuring Snoop Dogg Got The CEO Fired

January 17, 2024 8:25AM EST
It was a pretty genius idea that went viral and got a lot of attention…so how did it go sideways?

Solo Brands tapped Snoop Dogg for their “Giving Up Smoke” campaign for their smokeless firepit, and it did well ranking No. 18 on its list of 40 best ads of 2023. The problem is that didn’t translate to sales. Dang it.

Solo thought they’d earn $520 to $540 million in 2024, but it’s looking more like $490 million to $500 million. Oh, and they fired CEO John Merris, replacing him with Vista Outdoor CEO Christopher Metz.

