      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

These Brooklyn Roommates And Their Amazing Photoshoots Are Delighting The Internet

Apr 13, 2020 @ 8:10am
photographer photographic photograph journalist camera traveling photo dslr editing edit hobbies lighting concept

Three Brooklyn roommates are battling the coronavirus-lockdown doldrums with elaborately staged photo shoots inspired by nostalgic TV shows, silly costumes and classical art.  They are indeed…The Brooklyn Queens of Quarantine!

They cover the Tiger King in an epic way…

This is pretty iconic…

Like…we should be best friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-N_LmbhfSG/

SEE MORE HERE

TAGS
Brooklyn photoshoot rommates viral
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE