These Brooklyn Roommates And Their Amazing Photoshoots Are Delighting The Internet
photographer photographic photograph journalist camera traveling photo dslr editing edit hobbies lighting concept
Three Brooklyn roommates are battling the coronavirus-lockdown doldrums with elaborately staged photo shoots inspired by nostalgic TV shows, silly costumes and classical art. They are indeed…The Brooklyn Queens of Quarantine!
They cover the Tiger King in an epic way…
This is pretty iconic…
Like…we should be best friends.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-N_LmbhfSG/
SEE MORE HERE