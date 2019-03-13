There Are Strong Opinions About The New Bachelorette

Welllllllll true to the formula of the last several seasons, Chris Harrison concluded Colton’s season finale with the announcement, and start, of The Bachelorette.

Twitter…had strong reactions to learning Hannah B got the role.

The awkward factor will probably be off the charts…

Like, seriously…did they say the wrong Hannah???

Sooooo will anyone watch???

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bachelor Colton Gets His Girl…And They Tell Jimmy Kimmel Just What Happened In The Fantasy Suite Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, CEOs, Coaches And More Charged In Alleged College Admissions Scam Bachelor Colton Breaks Up With All The Girls…Twitter Can’t With His Hair Justin Bieber Is Still Struggling And Asks Fans For Prayers Kevin Hart And Damon Wayans Jr Cheerleading Gives Us Life Chance the Rapper Is Married!
Comments