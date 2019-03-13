There Are Strong Opinions About The New Bachelorette

Welllllllll true to the formula of the last several seasons, Chris Harrison concluded Colton’s season finale with the announcement, and start, of The Bachelorette.
Twitter…had strong reactions to learning Hannah B got the role.
In fact…can we just do the whole season right now…Get it over with…I’m already Annoyed #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/afFR4zWgRs
— JC (@britishwestindi) March 13, 2019
The awkward factor will probably be off the charts…
Chris: (asking Hannah B literally anything)
Hannah B:
#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jsEQwZFatK
— Sadik (@SadikMorshed) March 13, 2019
The producers and Chris realizing they made a big mistake #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/H4PizOb0Ey
— Shihani Selena (@iamshihani) March 13, 2019
Yall know how the Steve Harvey crowned the wrong Miss Universe? Maybe the producers said Hannah G and Chris Harrison got confused #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Pqv5gBrdbI
— Rebecca Walz (@DuhHuber) March 13, 2019
Like, seriously…did they say the wrong Hannah???
The Bachelorette we all deserved #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/aUn1Q0RHUB
— ♡ (@fvckedupminddd) March 13, 2019
Sooooo will anyone watch???