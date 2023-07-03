99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Zuckerberg Musk Fight Might Happen at Rome’s Colosseum

July 3, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Source: YouTube

TMZ is reporting that not only may the Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg cage match still happen, but now Italy’s minister of culture wants it to go down at the iconic Colosseum in Rome!  Whaaaa???

So what started out as (probably) a joke challenge from Musk last month, with Zuckerberg responding on Instagram with the words: “Send Me Location,” is continuing to balloon into a huge spectacle. TMZ now claims that the Italian minister of culture reached out to Zuckerberg to offer up the venue, and Zuck’s team passed that along UFC President Dana White. White is kind of acting a broker of the deal and says both billionaires are “dead serious” about making this happen. Musk and Zuckerberg have apparently been negotiating with White “multiple times each day for more than a week,” TMZ claims.

If the fight did move forward and the Colosseum offer is real, it’s unclear if it would take place inside or outside the 2,000-year-old arena, as only a few hundred people could attend in the current temporary seating that’s set-up within the ancient amphitheater.

 

We’ll keep you posted!

