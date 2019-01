“The Wizard Of Oz” will be returning to select theaters across the country to celebrate the movie’s 80th anniversary.

The movie will be shown on three dates only: Sunday, January 27, Tuesday, January 29 and Wednesday, January 30 as part of the 2019 Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series. Locally, you can see it at Cinemark Mall St. Matthews, Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Cinemas in New Albany, and Preston Crossing 16 theaters.

