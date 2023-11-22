The Taylor Swift Song Travis Kelce Was Most Excited To Hear Live

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal piece on Travis Kelce is making it’s way around and one of the bits and pieces you might be interested to know which Taylor Swift song he was mostly excited to see live at the Eras Tour.

He told WSJ,

‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line.

In a recent podcast episode of New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed he is not into having the Christmas tree up at Thanksgiving, which hopefully he has discussed with Taylor — who grew up on Christmas tree farm.