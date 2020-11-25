‘The Situation’ Is Having a Baby
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on April 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Is this the comeback story of the year? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has found himself in a new… wait for it… situation.
After serving his time for tax evasion, the Jersey Shore star and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child. He revealed the news to fans in a cool social media post featuring his wife and the dog saying, “We have a Baby Situation,” along with a picture of the sonogram.
Do you think Mike and his wife should have a reality TV show about the birth of their child? Low key, we’d watch.